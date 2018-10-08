Reports: Giants parting ways with OT Flowers

The New York Giants plan to release offensive tackle Ereck Flowers if they can’t trade him before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, per multiple reports Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws the ball as offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (74) defends in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A trade appears unlikely, as Flowers’ $2.4 million base salary is guaranteed and he costs $4.6 million against the cap. Any team trading for him would owe about $1.7 million over the rest of the season. Likewise, Flowers’ contract means he would likely go unclaimed via waivers if released.

Flowers, whom the Giants took ninth overall in the 2015 draft, started the first two games this season at right tackle before being benched for 2017 undrafted free agent Chad Wheeler. He had previously started 46 of 48 possible games at left tackle through 2017.

However, poor performance led the Giants make left tackle Nate Solder the highest-paid offensive lineman in history (since exceeded by Taylor Lewan) this offseason, moving Flowers to the right side.

“You hate to lose teammates,” quarterback Eli Manning said when asked about Flowers’ reportedly impending departure on Monday. “He’s worked his tail off and fought through a lot of adversity. ...He’s done everything this team has asked him to do.”

Through two starts this year, Flowers was called for two penalties and credited with one sack allowed, giving him 28 penalties and 18 sacks allowed in 48 career starts.

Flowers is currently listed as the backup at both left and right tackle. The Giants don’t have another player at the position currently on the roster, but they have three tackles on the practice squad: former seventh-round picks Brian Mihalik (Eagles, 2015) and Jylan Ware (Raiders, 2017), as well as Victor Salako, a 2017 undrafted free agent who has yet to appear in an NFL game.

—Field Level Media