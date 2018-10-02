FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
October 2, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Giants general manager Gettleman to travel this week

1 Min Read

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is traveling with the team this week for the first time since being diagnosed with lymphoma, Gary Myers reported Tuesday.

Sep 30, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants visit the Carolina Panthers, Gettleman’s previous employer, on Sunday.

Gettleman completed chemotherapy in September. The 67-year-old was hired as general manager of the Giants following a housecleaning at the end of the 2017 season that removed GM Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo.

From 2013-2017, Gettleman was general manager of the Panthers. He worked in the Giants’ scouting department from 1998-2012.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.