Giants general manager Gettleman to travel this week

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is traveling with the team this week for the first time since being diagnosed with lymphoma, Gary Myers reported Tuesday.

Sep 30, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants visit the Carolina Panthers, Gettleman’s previous employer, on Sunday.

Gettleman completed chemotherapy in September. The 67-year-old was hired as general manager of the Giants following a housecleaning at the end of the 2017 season that removed GM Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo.

From 2013-2017, Gettleman was general manager of the Panthers. He worked in the Giants’ scouting department from 1998-2012.

