Victim died in fight with Jenkins' brother, authorities say

The man whose body was found in New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ house on Tuesday died as the result of an altercation with Jenkins’ brother, William Jackson, according to documents filed by authorities.

Nov 19, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants corner back Janoris Jenkins (20) runs back an interception against Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In a police complaint and warrant against William Jackson, 34, the Bergen County prosecutor’s office said Jackson and Roosevelt Rene, a 25-year-old Jenkins family friend and music producer, had a “physical altercation” Monday night in Janoris Jenkins’ Fair Lawn, N.J., home, resulting in Rene’s death.

William Jackson was arrested in Canandaigua, N.Y., and charged with aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday, one day after Rene’s body was found in the basement of the home. Multiple reports have said both men had been living in the house.

According to the complaint, Jackson showed extreme indifference to human life and recklessly caused Rene’s death before fleeing to upstate New York, where his arrest occurred for a separate matter — a parole violation. The complaint adds that investigators learned of the fight while interviewing Jenkins in the Ontario County Jail.

The complaint does not specify any injuries Rene suffered from the fight, or a cause of death. NFL Network reported on Tuesday that police were investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death.

Jenkins remains in custody in New York and does not yet have a court appearance scheduled.

According to public records, Jenkins was on parole for a pair of felony drug convictions in New York.

Multiple reports have said Janoris Jenkins is not in New Jersey and has been staying in Florida — where he lives during the offseason — since the Giants broke from their offseason practices, which ended June 14.

The 29-year-old is entering his third year with the Giants. The Pahokee, Fla., native played for Florida in college before finishing his career at North Alabama.

A Giants spokesperson confirmed the team is “aware of and monitoring the situation.”

—Field Level Media