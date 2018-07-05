Janoris Jenkins: 'Hurts my heart' to know friend died in his home

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins wrote Thursday that it “hurts my heart” to know that family friend and music producer Roosevelt Rene died at his residence.

Britain American Football - Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants - NFL International Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 23/10/16 Los Angeles Rams' Kenny Britt and New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins in action Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Jenkins’ brother, William, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the incident at the home in Fair Lawn, N.J. The two allegedly got in a physical altercation that led to the death of the 25-year-old Rene, who also goes by Trypps Beats.

“With Regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence,” Jenkins wrote on his Instagram account. “Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hurts my heart to know he has passed away.”

Rene’s body was discovered on June 26 in the basement of the home. Janoris Jenkins was in Florida — where he lives most of the offseason — at the time of Rene’s death.

“As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation. I am praying for Roosevelt and his family,” Janoris Jenkins wrote.

Rene had been staying at the house, where 34-year-old William Jenkins also was living.

According to the complaint, William Jenkins showed extreme indifference to human life and recklessly caused Rene’s death before fleeing to upstate New York, where his arrest occurred for a separate matter — a parole violation. The complaint adds that investigators learned of the fight while interviewing William Jenkins in the Ontario County Jail.

The 29-year-old Janoris Jenkins is entering his third year with the Giants. The Pahokee, Fla., native played for Florida in college before finishing his career at North Alabama.

—Field Level Media