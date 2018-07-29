Jenkins says he is focusing on Giants after friend's death, brother's arrest

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins said Sunday he is focusing on the season in the wake of his friend’s death — and the subsequent charges against his brother — at the player’s home this summer.

Oct 3, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) looks on in disbelief after getting called for pass interference in the first quarter of the game with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins spoke for the first time since Williams Jenkins Jr. was arrested on June 27 and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene. Janoris Jenkins called the arrest of his brother “shocking.” Rene was found dead at Jenkins’ home in Fair Lawn, N.J., on June 25.

“I haven’t talked to [my brother], to be honest,” he said on Sunday. “But I will to see where his head was at. As far as that, I’ll just leave that off the field.”

Both William Jenkins and Rene were living at the home in June. Janoris Jenkins has said he was in Florida.

He would not discuss the incident further in a news conference on Sunday.

“Put it aside,” he said. “I understand I have to focus on my job. Being here is more important. Training hard and going hard is more important.”

Jenkins, who turns 30 in October, entered the NFL in 2012 and played his first four seasons with the St. Louis Rams. This is his third season with the Giants, and he is expected to start at cornerback.

“It’s difficult, but at the end of the day you have to be a pro,” he said. “Things going to happen in life. Some things you can’t control. It’s just one of those situations.”

—Field Level Media