Giants QB Manning receives $5 million roster bonus

Eli Manning has a lot more green in his pocket this St. Patrick’s Day.

The New York Giants paid their veteran quarterback a $5 million roster bonus that was due Saturday, virtually assuring he will remain with the Giants in 2019.

If the Giants were to change their mind and release the 38-year-old Manning, they would lose that money plus $6.2 million in dead salary cap space.

The Giants have the Nos. 6 and 17 overall picks in next month’s NFL draft, and after passing on selecting a quarterback last year in favor of running back Saquon Barkley, New York is expected to take a QB in the first round.

A rookie quarterback could learn from Manning for a year, just as Patrick Mahomes did behind Alex Smith in Kansas City. Mahomes, in his second season in 2018, was the league MVP.

Manning, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of a four-year, $84 million contract extension signed in 2015. His 55,981 career passing yards place him seventh on the all-time list.

—Field Level Media