Giants' Shurmur: 'Eli's our starter'

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning remains the team’s starting quarterback despite another strong showing by rookie Daniel Jones, coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday.

Shurmur stopped short of declaring the 38-year-old Manning as the starter for the season opener against Dallas immediately following Thursday’s 25-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

That, apparently, prompted reporters to bring up quarterback concerns during a conference call on Friday morning.

“Eli’s our starter, and we’re getting Daniel ready to play,” Shurmur said. “(Jones) has done a good job in the preseason. He’s getting better and he’s going to do continue to do that, so that at whatever time we need him to play, he’ll be ready.”

Jones was ready on Thursday, completing 9 of 11 pass attempts for 141 yards in four series. The sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is 25 of 30 for 369 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason.

Manning is 8-23 as the starter over the past two seasons, throwing 40 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions during that span.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion enters his 16th NFL season ranked seventh all-time in passing yards (55,981) and eighth in TD passes (360).

