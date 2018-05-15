Giants, Eli Manning settle memorabilia lawsuit

Eli Manning, the New York Giants and Steiner Sports, a memorabilia company, reached a settlement Monday that ended a civil lawsuit accusing the quarterback of fraudulently passing off helmets as “game-used.”

Dec 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No financial terms were announced.

The Giants wrote in a statement, “The compromise agreement, entered into by all parties, should not be viewed as supporting any allegations, claims or defenses. All parties are grateful to have the matter, which began in 2014, concluded and are now focused on football, the fans and the future.”

The lawsuit, filed in 2014, was due to start in Hackensack, N.J., next week after a week’s postponement.

Plaintiffs Eric Inselberg, Michael Jakab and Sean Godown alleged that in 2010, Manning sent an email asking a Giants equipment manager for two helmets that “can pass as game-used.” Manning has a deal with Steiner Sports to provide memorabilia.

Brandon Steiner, founder and chairman of Steiner Sports Marketing, sits in the old New York Yankee Stadium seats of owner George Steinbrenner inside his warehouse in New Rochelle, New York, in this April 27, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

The Giants and Manning maintained that they never did anything wrong.

Newsday obtained a Manning deposition from 2017 in which he said of the email to the equipment manager, “I believe I’m asking for two helmets that can satisfy as being game-used — satisfy the requirement of being game-used.”

Manning was expected to testify in the case, as was Giants co-owner John Mara (who was listed as a co-defendant) and Steiner Sports CEO Brandon Steiner.

Manning, 37, is set for his 15th NFL season this fall. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a four-time Pro Bowl performer.

