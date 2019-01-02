Giants GM Gettleman not committed to Manning in '19

The New York Giants stuck with quarterback Eli Manning through the 2018 season, but will he still be the starter next season?

Dec 30, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) leaves the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Dave Gettleman declined to offer any such assurance on Wednesday, two days after having what he termed an “extensive, no-holds barred” conversation with Manning.

“I’m committed to making the best decision in the interest of the Giants,” Gettleman told reporters. “We’re in the evaluation process. ... Everything is on the table for us.”

Gettleman said Manning, who turns 38 on Thursday, sought out the discussion after the Giants finished season 5-11.

“We’re trying to build sustained success. That takes brutal honesty and some tough decisions,” said Gettleman. .”.. It wasn’t like he was called to the principal’s office. He came to see me.”

Manning has started 230 of 232 games he’s appeared in since joining the league in 2004. He has one year left on his contract, with a base salary of $11.5 million.

Manning finished the season with 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed a career-best 66 percent of his passes.

Third-year pro Alex Tanney and rookie Kyle Lauletta are the only other quarterbacks on the roster, though Tanney’s deal was for only one season.

Lauletta made five pass attempts this season, but completed none.

The Giants will hold the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

After the Giants were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15, coach Pat Shurmur said the team isn’t in a hurry to move on from Manning, whom he still believes has “years” left as an NFL starter.

Asked if he wants Manning back on the roster in 2019, Shurmur replied, “Yeah. I want all our players to be back. I believe experience matters.”

