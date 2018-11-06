Giants QB Manning to start Monday at San Francisco

Oct 28, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws under pressure from Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) in the 3rd quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will not make a quarterback change this week, announcing Tuesday that Eli Manning will be the No. 1 quarterback Monday at San Francisco.

But Shurmur came as close as he has all season to putting Manning on notice, saying the Giants expect better play at the position. Shurmur said part of his decision was based on his expectation that Manning and the Giants will get on a roll.

Manning, 37, has 222 starts in 224 career games since the 2004 draft.

Manning has been sacked a league-high 31 times and the Giants are 31st in rushing (77.9 yards per game) and 27th in points with 18.8 per game. At 1-7, the Giants are in the running for the No. 1 overall draft pick at midseason.

Alex Tanney is the backup quarterback. Rookie Kyle Lauletta has not been active for a game this season and faced internal discipline from the Giants for his arrest heading to practice last week.

Lauletta apologized on Tuesday for being a distraction.

“First things first, I want to apologize to the New York Giants organization, my teammates, the fans and my family,” Lauletta said. “The incident that happened last week is a terrible representation of who I am and what I stand for.”

The Giants also expected to activate defensive lineman R.J. McInstosh from the non-football injury list.

