Giants lose Marshall to season-ending ankle injury
October 10, 2017 / 5:43 AM / in 10 days

Giants lose Marshall to season-ending ankle injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brandon Marshall became the third New York Giants receiver to suffer a season-ending injury on Sunday after he announced he would undergo surgery on his ankle and miss the rest of the campaign.

Oct 8, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) grabs his ankle after a catch against Los Angeles Chargers during second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall went down during the team’s 27-22 loss to the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. Fellow receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (broken ankle) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) were also lost for the year due to injuries picked up in the game.

Marshall wrote on his Instagram page that his 12th season in the league was coming to an early end.

“Tomorrow I’ll have surgery ending year 12,” he wrote. “I‘m filled with mixed emotions. I wasn’t able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad.”

The 33-year-old had 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns in five games this season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
