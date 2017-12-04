NFL: Giants fire coach McAdoo, GM Reese

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Giants fired second-year head coach Ben McAdoo in a housecleaning on Monday morning, less than a week after the benching of quarterback Eli Manning created a backlash from fans.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 23, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants also fired general manager Jerry Reese, who becomes the first GM known to be let go in-season by the team.

McAdoo is the first Giants head coach to be relieved of his duties in-season since 1976 when Bill Arnsparger was fired.

McAdoo’s short era ends with a 13-15 record. Reese’s nearly 11-year tenure ends with a 90-82 record, two Super Bowl championships (2007 and 2011).

The firing ends a tumultuous week as the 2-10 Giants are going through one of the worst seasons in franchise history. After Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders, the Giants are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL.

McAdoo made the playoffs in his first season last year after the former offensive coordinator took over for Tom Coughlin. In 2016, the Giants had an 11-5 record and ended a five-year playoff drought.

McAdoo’s decision last week to bench Manning led to his firing and may take the heat off of Giants owner John Mara, who reportedly was not happy with how the coach presented the plan to the franchise’s two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback.

Manning, who started 210 straight games for the Giants, fought back tears last Tuesday as he talked about the stunning decision by McAdoo to name Geno Smith the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game.

The Giants finish with three of their final four games at home -- Dallas on Dec. 10, Philadelphia on Dec. 17 and Washington on Dec. 31. The Giants also play at Arizona on Dec. 24.