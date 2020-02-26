Giants cut LBs Ogletree, Martin

FILE PHOTO: Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (47) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Alec Ogletree was released by the New York Giants on Wednesday. The move was expected after the team captain shifted into a limited role in 2019.

Ogletree was due $10 million in 2020. Releasing him saves the Giants $8.5 million against the salary cap.

Ogletree was acquired prior to the 2018 season from the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks and totaled 173 tackles in two seasons, but the 28-year-old became limited in coverage last season. He made an immediate impact with five interceptions and 93 tackles in his first season with the Giants.

Linebacker Kareem Martin also was released on Wednesday. The 28-year-old played only five games last season due to a knee injury. In 2018, Martin posted a career-best 48 tackles in his first season with the Giants.

—Field Level Media