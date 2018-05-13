Nephew of late Junior Seau trying out for Giants

The nephew of former NFL great Junior Seau is at New York Giants rookie mini-camp in a bid to follow his uncle’s legacy in the NFL.

Ian Seau, a linebacker, went undrafted out of Nevada before spending training camp with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and then spending time on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad last season.

The 25-year-old admits the legacy is hard to live up to.

“He is my uncle, there is always going to be these expectations but I feel like what I’ve done, when I’ve played snaps in preseason I’ve done some things that Ian Seau has done,” Ian Seau told the New York Daily News on Saturday.

“I sort of put that pressure on myself because I don’t want to go out there and make a fool out of myself and have them saying ‘that Seau is pretty bad ... I want to go out there and be the best I can be.”

Junior Seau played 20 years in the NFL, but took his own life in 2012 and was posthumously found to have the degenerative brain disease CTE. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

With CTE linked to repeated head trauma, Ian Seau is well aware of the risk of playing football. His mother, Mary Seau, started a foundation dedicated to raising awareness of the early warning signs of brain trauma.

“I know (the NFL) is trying to find ways to make it safer,” he told the Daily News.

“I’m just living out there, not really worried about that. I’m worried about what we’re doing on the next play.”

—Field Level Media