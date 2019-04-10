Giants re-sign WR Shepard to one-year contract

FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Russell Shepard (81) catches a touchdown pass from New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (not pictured) in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Russell Shepard to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old wideout confirmed the news on social media.

“EXTREMELY happy to be back with the GANG!!!!” Shepard posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #BigBLUE.

Shepard appeared in 12 games in his first season with the Giants in 2018, playing primarily on special teams and catching 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Undrafted out of LSU, he spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-16) and one with the Carolina Panthers (2017). He has 57 catches for 822 yards and six scores in 84 career games.

Shepard could be in line for a bigger role in the New York offense in 2019 following the offseason trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Terms were not disclosed. Shepard earned a base salary of $1.25 million with incentives up to $700,000 last season, per Spotrac.com.

—Field Level Media