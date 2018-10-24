Shurmur: Giants won't trade QB Manning

The New York Giants traded away a starter on Tuesday, but they won’t be dealing their starting quarterback before the Oct. 30 deadline, head coach Pat Shurmur said.

Oct 22, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) walks off after talking to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After cornerback Eli Apple was shipped to the New Orleans Saints, Shurmur was asked on a conference call with reporters if he expects Eli Manning to remain on the roster past next Tuesday.

“Yes, I do,” Shurmur said. “I think Eli will be our quarterback. He has been, and he’ll continue to be here. He has been and he will continue to be here. I don’t know how that will play into the Eli Apple trade.”

Despite speculation about quarterback-needy teams having interest, Manning was always an unlikely trade candidate due to his no-trade clause, which he is reportedly unlikely to waive.

“I haven’t thought about the trade scenario and hey, this organization is the only team I played for and only thing I know,” Manning said on WFAN radio Tuesday. “I love the Giants. It’s hard to imagine being with another organization.”

Shurmur remained committed to Manning as the team’s starter following an ugly outing in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Manning responded with one of his better games of the season Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, going 27 of 39 for a season-high 399 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers despite being sacked four times. However, New York lost 23-20 to fall to 1-6.

For the year, Manning has 2,061 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging 7.7 yards per attempt, a figure he hasn’t hit over a full season since 2011.

The Giants have fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta on the depth chart, but journeyman Alex Tanney has dressed as Manning’s backup this season. Earlier this month, Shurmur declined to speculate about potentially giving Lauletta an audition if the Giants are out of contention late in the season.

