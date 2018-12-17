Shurmur: Manning still Giants' starter, has 'years' left

The New York Giants were officially eliminated from postseason contention Sunday, but head coach Pat Shurmur said Monday he will start quarterback Eli Manning again in Week 16 at the Indianapolis Colts.

iDec 16, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws against the Tennessee Titans in the 3rd quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Shurmur didn’t rule out the possibility of fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta seeing more action, but he was clear the Giants won’t just be evaluating talent for the future.

“I think we’re going to try to put the player in that gives us the best chance to win,” Shurmur told reporters. “We’ll see if that involves Kyle. ... Eli playing QB I think gives us the best chance to win.”

The coach also indicated the team isn’t in a hurry to move on from Manning, whom Shurmur said he still believes has “years” left as an NFL starter.

Asked if he wants Manning back on the roster in 2019, Shurmur replied, “Yeah. I want all our players to be back. I believe experience matters.”

Lauletta saw brief action in garbage time of a blowout win in Week 14, but he went 0 for 5 with an interception and was not active for Sunday’s shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans. Alex Tanney dressed as the backup instead.

Previous reports have said the Giants planned to give Lauletta and perhaps Tanney a look once the team was eliminated from playoff contention, but Shurmur has been supportive of Manning as his starter throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Shurmur also noted the team won’t shut down wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has missed the last two games with a quad injury.

“Odell is going through treatment and doing everything he can to get back,” Shurmur said. “We’re hopeful he’ll work his way back for this Sunday.”

Beckham was initially hurt late in Week 12 but played through the issue in Week 13 before sitting out the last two weeks. He missed the final 11 games of the 2017 season with a broken ankle.

—Field Level Media