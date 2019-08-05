Giants WR Tate to appeal suspension on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Jul 25, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) throws a ball to fans after the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Golden Tate’s appeal of his four-game suspension will be heard Tuesday, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said.

Tate was suspended last month for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The appeals hearing will be held in New York City.

“He is going to go to the City at some point tomorrow,” Shurmur said after practice on Monday. “He may have to leave practice a little early, but it’s kind of an important thing he has to go do.”

The arbitrator’s decision must be announced within three days, under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

After the suspension was announced on July 27, Tate released a statement stating the failed test was linked to fertility drugs.

“This past April, during the off-season, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning,” the statement began. “I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient on the league’s banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed.”

The Giants signed Tate, 31, to a four-year, $37.5 million contract during the offseason. He spent the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, catching 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns.

—Field Level Media