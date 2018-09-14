Giants rule out linebacker Vernon versus Cowboys

The New York Giants had hoped to have pass rusher Olivier Vernon back for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Pat Shurmur said Friday the team has ruled him out.

Aug 24, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass as New York Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon (54) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vernon missed the season opener with a high ankle sprain suffered near the end of training camp. Shurmur said earlier this week he expected to see Vernon on the field, but after the linebacker missed a third straight practice on Friday, the coach declared he will not dress for the game.

Vernon, who played at the University of Miami, is entering his third season with New York, but it is his first season as a linebacker in the 3-4 base system installed by new defensive coordinator James Bettcher.

Vernon had 37 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Giants in 2017.

Vernon, who turns 28 next month, started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Giants in March 2016.

—Field Level Media