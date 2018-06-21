Jets wide receiver Anderson receives probation for reckless driving

New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson received six months probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in South Florida, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Anderson settled all the charges from two arrests that occurred over an eight-plus month span. He faced four felony charges from arrests at a music festival in Miami in May 2017 and from a traffic stop in Sunrise, Fla., in January but all were dismissed.

The final settled charge was part of the January incident.

Following the January arrest, he originally faced nine charges, including multiple felonies, after allegedly driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone, running two red lights and threatening to sexually assault the wife of the officer who pulled him over, according to the police report.

The felony reckless driving charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor in early April. All other charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

The musical festival arrest occurred on Miami Beach after Anderson was allegedly “fighting with security” and pushing a police officer. Prosecutors later determined there was insufficient evidence.

Anderson still faces possible discipline from the NFL. His attorney, Ed O’Donnell, feels no action should be taken by the league.

“Naturally, we hope the league will see it for what it is and not impose any suspension on him, considering the actions the court took — and the state took,” O’Donnell told ESPN. “He’s a good citizen and I hope it doesn’t impact in any way, shape or form on his professional career — and it shouldn’t.”

Anderson told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn’t expect to receive punishment from the NFL. He also said he is maturing and striving to not be involved in such situations in the future.

“I’m doing everything in my power to avoid all those situations, because that’s not me,” Anderson said. “That’s not the place for me. I’m an NFL football player, so I’m doing everything in my power to avoid anything to even get me close to those type of situations.”

Anderson, who turned 25 last month, caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He had 42 receptions for 587 yards and two scores as a rookie in 2016.

