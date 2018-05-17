Reports: Wide receiver Robby Anderson's 2017 felony charge to be dropped

The felony resisting arrest with violence charge against New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson from a 2017 incident in Miami is expected to be dropped, according to multiple reports.

Dec 3, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs corner back Terrance Mitchell (39) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“This is the state, having reviewed it, doing what they’re supposed to do when you feel there’s not a likelihood of any conviction,” Anderson’s attorney, Ed O’Donnell, told ESPN on Wednesday. “They dropped the case.”

Anderson was arrested at a music festival in Miami Beach on May 7, 2017 after allegedly “fighting with security” and pushing a police officer. A trial hearing had been scheduled for Aug. 6, but prosecutors have determined there is insufficient evidence, O’Donnell told ESPN.

Anderson, who turned 25 last Wednesday, still faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving stemming from a separate incident — a Jan. 19 arrest in Sunrise, Fla. — with a hearing set for July 19.

Following that arrest, he originally faced nine charges, including multiple felonies, after allegedly driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone, running two red lights and threatening to sexually assault the wife of the officer who pulled him over, according to the police report. A felony reckless driving charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor and all other charges were dropped in early April due to insufficient evidence.

A warrant was mistakenly issued earlier this month for Anderson’s arrest after it appeared he and his attorney missed a court appearance, but the warrant was lifted after the Broward County court determined a clerical error to be the cause.

Anderson faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail or 90 days of probation if convicted of reckless driving.

He could be disciplined by the NFL under the league’s personal-conduct policy for either incident, despite the expected dropping of the charge from the 2017 arrest.

—Field Level Media