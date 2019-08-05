Jets trade for Ravens OL Lewis before release

The Baltimore Ravens, on the verge of cutting offensive lineman Alex Lewis, traded him Monday to the New York Jets, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Lewis, who was expected to compete for the starting spot at left guard, entered training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. And although he passed his physical, he announced on Instagram on Monday that he had been cut.

The Jets, however, came in with a trade offer before he was put on waivers. The Ravens will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to reports.

The Ravens selected Lewis in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He has played in just 20 games (18 starts) over three seasons because of injuries.

“It has been a memorable three years,” the 27-year-old posted to Instagram before the trade news. “Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along this way. ... Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! ‘As one door closes another opens.’”

Trading Lewis will save the Ravens about $2.1 million in salary cap space.

The Jets, who lured former All-Pro center Ryan Kalil out of retirement last week on a one-year, $8.4 million deal, will take on the final year of Lewis’ contract at a base of $2.025 million.

