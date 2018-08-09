Report: Jets consider trading QB Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater is thrilled to be back on the football field after two years recovering from a knee injury in Minnesota, but his stay with the New York Jets could be brief.

Jul 28, 2018; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

According to the New York Daily News, consideration is already being given by Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan to what an acceptable price might be should a team come calling for Bridgewater.

The Jets signed Bridgewater to a one-year, $6 million contract before drafting Sam Darnold with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. Maccagnan also re-signed incumbent starter Josh McCown.

“I know that’s a question that comes up,” Maccagnan said. “Any time you have a number of players that you like at a position, it’s a natural thing (to think), ‘Hey, they may have a —‘ I’m not saying we have a surplus ... but some teams carry two quarterbacks. (So) you have the ability to potentially (think), ‘Oh, hypothetically we could do that.’”

Bridgewater admitted he hears percolating rumors around him but plans to focus on performance after more than 20 months of primarily managing rehab and recovery of his surgically reconstructed knee.

“You control what you can control,” he said. “For me, it is coming to work every day and putting forth my best effort, leading my group up and down the field, throwing completions and getting us in and out of the right plays. That is what I look forward to right now. Everything else will take care of itself. Right now, I have to live in the moment and trust the process.”

The Jets open the preseason Friday against the Atlanta Falcons. Maccagnan said performances in the preseason will definitely weigh into the direction the team turns with its QB quandary.

“We like a lot of things that Teddy’s done this offseason,” Maccagnan said. “We obviously know Josh from having him last year and what he brings to the table. But I would say from that standpoint, it’s very early. We kind of want to see how these guys still grow and develop.”

