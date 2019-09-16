Jets promote QB Falk as backup

FILE PHOTO: Aug 29, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk (8) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets promoted quarterback Luke Falk from their practice squad to back up Trevor Siemian for Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Falk, a second-year player out of Washington State, was waived by the Jets at the end of camp but was re-signed to the practice squad the next day. The Jets initially acquired him off waivers from the Miami Dolphins in May.

Falk, a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2018, has not appeared in an NFL game.

In a corresponding move, the team waived safety Bennett Jackson.

Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold is suffering from mononucleosis and is expected to miss between three to seven weeks, according to NFL Network.

—Field Level Media