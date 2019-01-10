Reports: Jets hiring former Dolphins coach Gase

The New York Jets are hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase for their own vacancy, multiple outlets reported Wednesday evening.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 23, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Gase, 40, was fired Dec. 31 after three seasons in Miami, where he went 23-25 while battling a wealth of injuries, including to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins went 5-1 against the Jets during Gase’s tenure, including 2-0 this season.

ESPN reports Jets quarterback Sam Darnold approved of Gase after the two spoke via FaceTime on Monday, though the quarterback did not force his opinion on management.

Gase was one of at least seven candidates to interview for the open position, with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule considered the other major contenders.

According to multiple reports, Rhule will remain at Baylor after talks with the Jets broke down regarding his potential staff. The New York Daily News reports Rhule would not agree to a staff that would be assembled by general manager Mike Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger.

Gase replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after going 24-40 across four seasons but quickly landed on his feet as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator.

Known for his offensive mind, Gase helped Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos have outstanding seasons as offensive coordinator in 2013 and ‘14, and then helped Jay Cutler have an efficient season with the Chicago Bears. Gase’s offenses in Miami, however, never ranked higher than 24th in yards per game or 17th in points per game. This year’s unit finished 31st in yards and 26th in points.

Per multiple reports, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is expected to join Gase as his top offensive assistant in New York. And according to NFL Network, one candidate to be Gase’s defensive coordinator is Vance Joseph, who held the same position under Gase in 2016 in Miami.

After being fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, Joseph is considered a contender to be the Cincinnati Bengals’ next head coach, but he could join the Jets if that falls through.

The Jets are still seeking their first playoff appearance since reaching back-to-back AFC Championships after the 2009 and ‘10 seasons. They won 10 games in 2015 but missed out on the postseason due to a tiebreaker.

—Field Level Media