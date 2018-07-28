FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2018 / 4:44 PM / in 33 minutes

Jets sign DL Jenkins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Defensive lineman Shaneil Jenkins has signed with the New York Jets, according to ESPN.

Aug 19, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty (6) has the ball stripped by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Kyle Wilber (51) and defensive end Shaneil Jenkins (69) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins is an undrafted free agent who has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers over the past two seasons but has yet to appear in a regular season game.

He had two sacks in two preseason games with the Cowboys in 2016, but was sidelined by a knee injury and was waived..

Jenkins had 27 career sacks and 41.5 tackles for loss in 47 games at Shepherd University.

