Jets, MGM Resorts announce NFL's first gaming partnership

FILE PHOTO: MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO James Murren attends a news conference at MGM Cotai in Macau, China February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday a multi-year partnership that makes the Las Vegas-based casino the official gaming partner of the club. It is the most comprehensive gaming partnership in the NFL.

The agreement will give Jets fans access to an MGM mobile app, provide season-ticket holders with hospitality opportunities and rewards, and give MGM access to the Jets 360 production studio among other sponsorship exposure and advertising.

“We could not be more excited to join with the New York Jets for a first-of-its-kind partnership in the NFL,” MGM Resorts Chairman & CEO Jim Murren said in a release. “We look forward to working with the Jets to innovate gaming, increase our customer base through cross marketing opportunities and provide NFL fans with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”

The announcement comes just two days after MGM announced a sports betting partnership with the NHL. It is similar to deals already struck between MGM and the NBA and WNBA.

As part of the NHL deal, MGM Resorts will be able to market many of its products and services to NHL fans via various media platforms and events. The company will have access to enhanced NHL proprietary game data that will be generated by the league’s tracking systems currently under development.

MGM and other casino companies have been seeking to take advantage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in May that removed a federal ban on sports betting.

