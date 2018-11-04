Report: League worried about Miami field conditions

FILE PHOTO - Nov 3, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A general view of Hard Rock Stadium before a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Field conditions are a concern Sunday in Miami before the Dolphins host the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

The University of Miami and Duke played Saturday in heavy rains and the turf was devoured in the process.

ESPN reported NFL officials were looking closely at the field Sunday morning and one league source told Adam Schefter “The field is horrendous.”

The Jets played at Miami last season in similar conditions on Oct. 17, leading to criticism of the league for allowing a game to be played on turf that consists of mostly shaky footing.

—Field Level Media