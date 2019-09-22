Brady-led Patriots cruise past Jets

New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns while passing Drew Brees for second place in career touchdown passes and the Patriots continued their early-season roll with a 30-14 victory over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk (8) after their game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Brady was 28-of-42 passing and threw first-half touchdown passes to Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman, giving him 524 career touchdown passes, two more than Brees in league history and trailing only Peyton Manning (539). Brees is expected to miss six weeks with a thumb injury.

Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead had rushing touchdowns for the Patriots (3-0), who threatened an NFL record for fewest points allowed in the first three games of a season before Jamal Adams intercepted a Jarrett Stidham pass and went 61 yards for a touchdown with 6:23 remaining.

The Patriots have outscored their first three opponents 106-17 have not given up an offensive touchdown. Green Bay (2001) and Seattle (2004) gave up 13 points in their first three games and hold the league record.

Jets quarterback Lucas Falk completed 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards and an interception in his first career start. Falk is the third different quarterback to start for the Jets in three games with Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) and Trevor Siemian (ankle) out because of injuries.

Jets defensive back Arthur Maulet recovered a muffed punt in the end zone with 21 seconds left in the third period to break the Patriots’ shutout. Le’Veon Bell had 35 yards rushing for the Jets (0-3), who have lost seven straight to the Patriots.

Edelman had seven receptions for 62 yards, Josh Gordon had six catches for 83 yards and Dorsett had six receptions for 53 yards. Edelman suffered an undisclosed injury late in the first half and did not return.

Michel scored on a 5-yard run and Brady hit Dorsett and Edelman on touchdown throws of 25 and 3 yards, respectively, as New England scored on its first three possessions while limiting the Jets to 66 yards and three first downs for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Burkhead had 47 yards rushing and scored on 2-yard run after Stephen Gostkowski’s 37-yard field goal in the third quarter for a 30-0 lead before the Jets’ two late touchdowns.

