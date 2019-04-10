Jets sign former AAF QB Silvers

The New York Jets signed former Alliance of American Football quarterback Brandon Silvers, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Silvers, 24, started three games for the Memphis Express and passed for 777 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

In four seasons at Troy from 2014-17, Silvers passed for 10,677 yards with 71 TDs and 29 picks.

He broke Sam Bradford’s NCAA freshman record by completing 70.5 percent of his passes in 2014 and was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a junior.

In his final college game, Silvers was named MVP of Troy’s 50-30 victory against North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 16, 2017.

