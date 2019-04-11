Report: Former NFL receiver Stewart arrested for gun possession

FILE PHOTO: Aug 16, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; New York Jets wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (18) is tackled by Washington Redskins defensive back Fish Smithson (37) during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama wide receiver and New York Jets draft pick ArDarius Stewart was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday for carrying a pistol without a permit, AL.com reported.

Stewart was being held on $500 bond, according to the report.

Stewart was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2017 draft after a decorated career with the Crimson Tide. Stewart caught 129 passes for 1,713 yards and 12 touchdowns at Alabama in three years.

Stewart played 15 games as a rookie for the Jets but caught just six passes for 82 yards before being cut in 2018 in the aftermath of a two-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.

The Raiders and Redskins signed Stewart to their practice squads late last year and both teams released him shortly thereafter, most recently the Redskins in January.

