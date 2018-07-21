Report: Jets WR Stewart faces two-game suspension

New York Jets wide receiver ArDarius Stewart is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, NFL Network reported Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Oct 15, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (18) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Brandon King (36) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart, who is entering his second season, tested positive for a diuretic or masking agent, according to the report.

The NFL hasn’t announced a suspension for Stewart and declined comment when reached by the NFL Network.

Stewart caught just six passes for 82 yards in 15 games as a rookie. He also averaged 19.2 yards on nine kickoff returns.

Stewart, 24, was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Alabama.

—Field Level Media