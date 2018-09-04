Jets sign QB Webb to practice squad

Quarterback Davis Webb, released by the New York Giants, was signed to the practice squad of the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Aug 17, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (5) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Webb will be paid a full salary as if he were on the 53-man roster, NFL Network reported. He made $600,000 with the Giants last season.

Quarterback John Wofford was released from the practice squad to make room for Webb, who was cut by the Giants in favor of rookie Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney.

Webb, 23, gives the Jets a third quarterback on the roster behind rookie first-round pick Sam Darnold and veteran Josh McCown.

“Let’s forget for a minute he was a (2017) third-round pick,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “He was on our team as a Giant and we watched him go through what we do in training camp and what we do in practice and we made a decision to move on and go with the other guys.”