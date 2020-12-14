Jets sign K McLaughlin, DL Coley

FILE PHOTO: Dec 6, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) misses an extra point in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets signed kicker Chase McLaughlin and defensive lineman Trevon Coley on Monday afternoon.

McLaughlin is in line to become the Jets’ third kicker this season, following Sam Ficken and Sergio Castillo. The latter struggled on Sunday, missing field-goal attempts from 37, 41 and 43 yards in a 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Coley joins the Jets after beginning the season with the Arizona Cardinals, where he appeared in six games and made two starts. He has played in 44 career games (31 starts) with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona.

McLaughlin, 24, appeared in three games this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has made 78.6 percent of his field-goal attempts (22 of 28), including a long of 52 yards, since joining the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois.