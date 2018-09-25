Former Raiders LB Ball in medically induced coma

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball is in a medically induced coma following an aneurysm that burst in his brain, according to multiple published reports.

The 26-year-old Ball reportedly has been in the coma since Sept. 16.

Ball has battled a rare blood vessel disorder called arteriovenous malformation, which is an abnormality in the connection between arteries and veins in the brain or spine. The diagnosis was made after he experienced headaches in 2011 as a member of Florida’s football team.

The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation indicated that it spoke to family members of Ball on Tuesday.

“Upon speaking with @neiron_11’s family, we’ve learned that he’s been in a medically-induced coma since the 16th,” the foundation said on Twitter. “We believed Neiron’s #AVM was obliterated, that doesn’t seem to be the case as he developed an aneurysm which burst. His family asks for continued prayers”

Ball was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft and played in six games. He drew two starts and had nine tackles and one sack before his season was cut short by a knee injury.

He was released by the Raiders prior to each of the next two seasons.

—Field Level Media