Reports: Raiders WR Brown loses second grievance hearing

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown still can’t convince the NFL that he should be able to wear an out-of-code helmet, losing a second grievance hearing on the matter, according to multiple reports.

The news was not all bad for the veteran pass catcher, though, as ProFootballTalk reported Sunday that Brown is making progress on an eventual endorsement deal with multiple equipment makers for a model that is expected to be approved.

The ongoing saga has stemmed from the NFL’s advanced regulations for helmet safety. Brown, who has played nine seasons, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been using a Schutt Air Advantage helmet that no longer is approved by the league.

Brown already lost one grievance on the matter, with the second grievance centered on a request for a one-year grace period. The second grievance hearing took place Friday, with ProFootballTalk reporting it also went in the league’s favor. The same independent arbitrator presided over both hearings.

Brown has left Raiders training camp twice, with one occasion linked to treatment for his injured feet. Brown was reportedly wearing an approved helmet at practice Tuesday.

