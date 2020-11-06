Raiders place OT Brown back on COVID-19 list

The Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday placed right tackle Trent Brown back on the reserve/COVID-19 list, just six days after removing him from the designation.

Brown is still experiencing complications from the virus, according to SI.com.

The 27-year-old was taken off the list on Friday and experienced a scary situation in Cleveland two days later.

Brown was receiving an IV treatment in the team’s locker room prior to Sunday’s game against the Browns when air entered his bloodstream, a potentially serious medical problem that led to him being taken to a hospital immediately.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden indicated earlier this week that the team was waiting on some test results related to Brown.

Brown was initially on the COVID-19 list from Oct. 21-30.

Brown has played in just two games this season. He missed three games earlier in the campaign due to a calf injury.

Brown earned a Pro Bowl selection last season in first year with the Raiders. He has played in 60 NFL games (57 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers (2015-17), New England Patriots (2017) and Raiders.

Also, rookie cornerback Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb) returned to practice Thursday. He has been sidelined since being hurt against the New England Patriots in Week 3 and subsequently undergoing surgery for a broken right thumb.

Arnette also spent time on the COVID-19 list while sidelined.

--Field Level Media