Report: Raiders wide receiver Bryant could face another suspension

Martavis Bryant is facing a potential one-year suspension just six weeks into his fresh start with the Oakland Raiders.

Dec 17, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) catches a touchdown pass behind New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bryant could be facing a third suspension for substance-abuse violations.

Acquired by the Raiders for a third-round pick during the 2018 NFL Draft, Bryant is in all too familiar territory with the NFL office awaiting his fate, per the report.

A fourth-round pick out of Clemson in 2014, Bryant showed talent in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, scoring 15 touchdowns in his first 21 career games despite being a secondary option on a team loaded with offensive talent.

Bryant was suspended for all of 2016 for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, and in 2017 was benched and temporarily demoted to the scout team in favor of 2017 second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bryant finished the season 603 yards on 50 catches with three touchdowns.

The 26-year-old has yet to play all 16 games in a season, and he has never started more than eight in a campaign.

For his career, Bryant has 17 TDs and 1,917 yards receiving on 126 receptions.

Bryant was acquired to join Jordy Nelson as new additions to the Raiders’ wide receiving corps, helping to replace the released Michael Crabtree.

—Field Level Media