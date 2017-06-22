Raiders QB Carr signs five-year deal reportedly worth $125 million

Nov 27, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with game ball after a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 45-42. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Derek Carr took to social media on Thursday to announce that he has finalized a contract extension with the Oakland Raiders.

While Carr did not divulge the terms of the deal, multiple outlets reported that it was a five-year, $125 million contract. Should that be the case, it would make the two-time Pro Bowl selection the highest-paid player in the league in terms of new money average.

Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts receives $24.6 million per year, just ahead of fellow quarterbacks Carson Palmer ($24.35 million) of the Arizona Cardinals, Drew Brees (24.25 million) of the New Orleans Saints and Kirk Cousins ($23.9 million) of the Washington Redskins.

"Now it's done," Carr wrote on Twitter. "From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!!"

Carr had given the Raiders a training camp deadline for the deal or planned to shut down negotiations and play the final season of his existing four-year contract.

Carr enjoyed a stellar season in 2016 before sustaining broken fibula in Week 16, which kept him sidelined for Oakland's playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

The 26-year-old passed for 3,937 yards with 28 touchdowns against just six interceptions last season.

Carr has been a full participant in the team's offseason activities this spring.