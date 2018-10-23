QB Carr fires back: 'I'm a Raider, I love it'

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fighting back against the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during the team’s Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks in London.

Oct 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A report from The Athletic on Monday detailed what’s been termed a “fractured relationship” between Carr and his teammates and made reference to game film that appears to show Carr crying after being sacked and injuring his arm during the contest against the Seahawks.

Oct 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after he was sacked during the third quarter of the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks during an International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

NBC’s ProFootballTalk shared an article off the report on Twitter, prompting Carr to respond after one of his older brothers, Darren Carr, came to his defense.

“Don’t even waste your time with this big bro,” Derek Carr wrote. “On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

Derek Carr then shared a general note to his Twitter followers addressing his situation with the team.

Oct 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) sets to pass downfield during the second half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m a Raider. It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it,” he said. “I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”

The Raiders (1-5) traded top wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday for a 2019 first-round draft pick. Oakland dealt star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears prior to the start of the season.

Carr, 27, is completing a career-high 71.7 percent of his passes this season but has eight interceptions compared to seven touchdowns. The signal-caller makes $25 million annually on a five-year, $125 million extension he signed with the Raiders in June 2017.

—Field Level Media