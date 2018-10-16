Report: Raiders want first-rounder for wide receiver Cooper

The Oakland Raiders would be willing to part with wide receiver Amari Cooper if they can get a first-round draft pick in return, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: September 30, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported before the Raiders’ game on Sunday in London that Oakland was shopping Cooper and fellow former first-round draft pick Karl Joseph ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline.

After the game, which the Raiders lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-3, to fall to 1-5, coach Jon Gruden told reporters that such talk was news to him. Gruden said he was “sorry I have to deal with a lot of these reports” and that Cooper is “going to be a big part of our pass offense.”

Rapoport, speaking on the NFL Network program “The Aftermath,” said, “The Raiders have had some conversations about potentially trading him. My understanding is that they have asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper, which seems incredibly significant. And it might make it difficult if not impossible to trade him.”

Perhaps complicating matters for the Raiders and their asking price is that Cooper left Sunday’s game early in the second quarter with a concussion. On a pass play up the middle, Cooper went low to try to snag a pass from quarterback Derek Carr, when he was hit by Seahawks’ strong safety Bradley McDougald.

Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft, didn’t have a catch Sunday. He has 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown. He posted 100-yard receiving games against Denver in Week 2 and Cleveland in Week 4.

In 52 games, including 47 starts, Cooper has 225 receptions for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had career bests in receptions (83) and yards (1,153) in 2016.

Cooper is represented by Joel Segal, the same agent as former Raider Khalil Mack, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who was traded to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 1.

—Field Level Media