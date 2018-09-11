FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 6:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Raiders fear torn ACL for DePaola: report

1 Min Read

The Oakland Raiders believe long-snapper Andrew DePaola tore the ACL in his right knee during Monday’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from ESPN.

Aug 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders long snapper Andrew DePaola (48) and Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) pose during a preseason game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams defeated the Raiders 19-15. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DePaola was injured during the first quarter of Monday’s game. Tight end Lee Smith replaced him, without major incident.

The Raiders signed the 31-year-old DePaola to a four-year, $4.27 million contract as a free agent this offseason, making him the league’s highest-paid long-snapper.

DePaola replaced longtime Raiders long-snapper Jon Condo, who remains a free agent after his contract was not renewed.

—Field Level Media

