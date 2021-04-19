Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

FILE PHOTO: Dec 29, 2019; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders on Monday announced the signing of free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Terms were not released.

Douglas was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles in September and scooped up by the Carolina Panthers. He played in 14 games (11 starts) this past season, finishing with 62 tackles and nine passes defensed for the Panthers.

Douglas has five career interceptions in 60 games (29 starts). He was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Eagles.