Ex-Packers WR Nelson to retire

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring from the NFL, his former team, the Green Bay Packers, confirmed Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson celebrates the game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the second half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

“We want to congratulate Jordy on an incredible career that included achievements that will result in his eventual induction in the Packers Hall of Fame,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He is one of the greatest receivers in franchise history and played a vital role in the team’s success with not only his play on the field but also for what he provided as a great teammate and leader.”

The move comes as a mild surprise, considering reported interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

His former Packers teammate, James Jones, was the first to post the news to Twitter.

“After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards...72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect.”

Nelson signed a two-year, $14.2 million deal last spring with Oakland. The Raiders already had paid him a $3.6 million roster bonus for 2019 when they released him on March 14.

Nelson, who turns 34 in May, has been released in consecutive offseasons after the Packers let him go last spring. He had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) last season.

Nelson had 97 grabs for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 scores in 2016 while coming off a torn ACL, but he posted just 53 catches for 482 yards in 2017, marking a career-low 9.1 yards per catch. In 10 career seasons, he has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.

He and quarterback Aaron Rodgers teamed to set the all-time franchise record for touchdowns by a quarterback and wide receiver in 2016, totaling 65. They broke the record previously held by Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman.

