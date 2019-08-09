Report: Raiders G Jackson (knee) to miss at least six weeks

Oakland Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks with a knee injury suffered Thursday in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Jackson, 28, was carted off the practice field on Thursday.

Oakland’s third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Jackson has started 72 of his 73 games over the past five seasons.

He signed a five-year, $56 million extension after the 2017 season.

Jackson’s injury will leave the Raiders thin at guard to start the season. Left guard Richie Incognito has been suspended for the first two games.

—Field Level Media