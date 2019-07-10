Raiders sign first-round pick RB Jacobs

FILE PHOTO: Jun 12, 2019; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs during minicamp press conference at the Raiders practice facility at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders signed running back Josh Jacobs on Tuesday, the team’s first-round draft pick and No. 24 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns at Alabama last season, while playing in 15 games for the Crimson Tide. In three seasons, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound back rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 carries with 16 TDs and also caught five touchdown passes.

In 2017, when Alabama won the national championship, Jacobs rushed for 284 yards on 46 carries with one touchdown and added two TDs receiving.

The Raiders might use Jacobs initially to return kickoffs. This past season at Alabama he averaged 30.6 yards per kickoff return, the second best single-season mark in school history.

In Alabama’s 45-34 semifinal victory over Oklahoma, Jacobs rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries and caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. In a 44-16 defeat to Clemson in the national championship, the junior rushed for 47 yards on 11 carries and caught one pass for 16 yards.

