Raiders running back Lynch to retire again

FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) speaks with offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch plans to retire for a second time, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lynch, who turned 33 on Monday, played the past two seasons for his hometown Raiders after sitting out the 2016 season. He rushed for 376 yards on 90 carries in six games in 2018 before suffering a groin/core muscle injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks that would prove to be his final game of the season.

Lynch played six seasons for Seattle after being acquired from the Buffalo Bills in 2010. He was a first-round pick by Buffalo out of California in 2007, and has rushed for 10,379 yards on 2,441 carries (4.3-yard average) and 84 touchdowns. He has another 2,214 yards and nine touchdowns on 287 receptions.

With Lynch’s retirement, the Raiders’ backfield entering the 2019 NFL Draft includes the likes of Isaiah Crowell, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.

—Field Level Media