Report: GM McKenzie to leave Raiders at season's end

FILE PHOTO: Nov 18, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders and general manager Reggie McKenzie will part ways after the season ends, according to a CBS Sports report Sunday.

Head coach Jon Gruden, in the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, and McKenzie apparently haven’t viewed players the same way this season.

Gruden brought in players he favored and traded away two-time Pro Bowl selection Amari Cooper as well as Khalil Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time, first-team All-Pro. McKenzie used first-round picks on both players.

In the offseason, there were rumors that Bruce Allen, who previously worked with Gruden in Tampa Bay as well as during his first stint in Oakland, would join him with the Raiders.

Allen is the president of the Washington Redskins, but fans and media have been calling for owner Daniel Snyder to replace Allen when the season ends.

The Raiders enter Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 2-10.

—Field Level Media