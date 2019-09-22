Vikings' ground game bulldozes Raiders in rout

The Minnesota Vikings got rushing touchdowns from three different players and totaled 211 yards on the ground Sunday afternoon in bulldozing the visiting Oakland Raiders 34-14.

Sep 22, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against Oakland Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (21) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Thielen scored twice, once on a pass from Kirk Cousins, and the Minnesota defense harassed Derek Carr into four sacks and an interception in the most lopsided game in 38 years in the 16-game all-time series between the Super Bowl XI combatants.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 110 yards and a second-quarter touchdown, Thielen plunged in from a yard out on an inside handoff on Minnesota’s next possession, and Alexander Mattison went 10 yards for a third-quarter score, the first of his NFL career, in helping the Vikings (2-1) rebound from last week’s loss at Green Bay.

Cook, who also caught four passes for 33 yards, went over 100 yards rushing for the third straight game, a feat last accomplished by a Viking when Adrian Peterson did it in 2015. He entered as the NFL’s leading rusher.

The Vikings had begun the day tied for second in the NFL in rushing, while the Raiders took the field as the league’s fifth-ranked run defense.

Thielen’s TD connection with Cousins covered 35 yards and opened the game’s scoring in the first quarter. Minnesota scored the contest’s first 21 points. Dan Bailey added two field goals for Minnesota, which won its second straight against the Raiders.

Cousins finished 15 of 21 for 174 yards and the one TD. He was neither sacked nor intercepted.

The last time a Vikings-Raiders game was decided by more than 20 points was a 36-10 Raiders win at Minnesota in 1981.

Carr threw 29 yards to J.J. Nelson midway through the second quarter and 11 yards to Tyrell Williams with 1:23 remaining for Oakland’s only scores.

Carr finished 27 of 34 for 242 yards and two touchdowns, with 13 completions going to tight end Darren Waller for 134 yards.

Former Vikings kicker Dan Carlson missed his only field-goal attempt, a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter that hit the right upright.

The Raiders (1-2), who opened with a win over Denver, lost their second straight as they embarked on a 49-day stretch without a home game.

The Vikings outgained the Raiders 385-302.

—Field Level Media